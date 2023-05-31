Police investigating after headstones damaged at cemetery

HAMPTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Hampton Township Public Safety Department is looking for the individual or individuals who damaged headstones at St. Patrick’s Cemetery on Ridge Road.

Police believe the damage occurred between 7:45 a.m. Monday, May 29, and 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 30. Numerous headstones were damaged.

If anyone has any information on suspects or possibly witnessed any suspicious activity during the time frame, contact the Hampton Township Public Safety Department at 989-892-0571.

