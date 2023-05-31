Police investigating after headstones damaged at cemetery

Headstone damage at St. Patrick's Cemetery.
Headstone damage at St. Patrick's Cemetery.(Hampton Township Police)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Hampton Township Public Safety Department is looking for the individual or individuals who damaged headstones at St. Patrick’s Cemetery on Ridge Road.

Police believe the damage occurred between 7:45 a.m. Monday, May 29, and 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 30. Numerous headstones were damaged.

If anyone has any information on suspects or possibly witnessed any suspicious activity during the time frame, contact the Hampton Township Public Safety Department at 989-892-0571.

Read Next:
Housing program announced for citizens returning from prison
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced a new housing program on the three-year...
Gardening expert gives tips on plant care during hot, dry weather
The hot, dry weather in mid-Michigan is showing no signs of letting up, meaning lawns and...
https://www.wnem.com/2023/05/30/one-dead-two-injured-motorcycle-truck-crash/
Motorcycle crash
Buena Vista Twp. Police K-9 injured at Frankenmuth Dog Bowl
K-9 Nvee was injured at the Frankenmuth Dog Bowl.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed in a four-vehicle crash on Dixie Hwy on Monday, May 29.
Birch Run man killed in four-vehicle crash on Dixie Hwy
Fire breaks out at Saginaw recycling company.
Fire breaks out at Saginaw recycling company
Generic police lights
MSP: Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation
Motorcycle crash
1 dead, 2 injured in motorcycle-truck crash
Extreme fire conditions map.
DNR: Fire conditions extreme throughout Michigan

Latest News

Meet the TV5 pet of the day
TV news update: Wednesday morning, May 31
AAA: ‘100 Deadliest Days’ for teen drivers begins
Saginaw flight nurse honored after final flight