The heat rolls on, little rain in sight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been another day filled with sun, and while there is rain around parts of the Lower Peninsula this afternoon, just about all of it is away from Mid-Michigan.

We’ve had perhaps one shower over the TV5 viewing area this afternoon after looking at radar loops (northern Isabella County), but otherwise we’re dry once again. Even that shower dissipated almost as soon as it popped up. This will be great news for outdoor plans this evening, but another dry day will just be another dent in our rainfall deficits that will get worse before they get better.

This Evening & Overnight

Outside of a few stray showers possibly, emphasis on possibly, developing here and there, you shouldn’t have much to worry about with outdoor plans tonight other than keeping yourself cool. Humidity levels have thankfully remained largely on the lower side, so we should see temperatures drop reasonably quick tonight.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to be in the 50s and 60s. (WNEM)

Overnight lows will settle in the 50s and 60s once again, with winds going calm or remaining very light out of the southeasterly direction.

Thursday

Skies will remain mostly sunny on Thursday, with not much change in the weather pattern in the near term. Winds will continue out of the southeasterly direction for most locations inland around 5 to 15 miles per hour. Those near the lakeshore will have a chance to see a due easterly direction.

High temperatures on Thursday are expected to be well into the 80s and low 90s once again. (WNEM)

High temperatures will jump into the upper 80s and low 90s, with humidity levels expected to remain low.

Some showers are likely to develop to our west again during the afternoon on Thursday, with what appears to be less of a chance to clip Mid-Michigan than Wednesday, so we won’t include even a small chance of rain in the forecast.

Another dry evening is expected on Thursday, with lows in the 50s and 60s.

