Lafayette Ave. Bridge closed to motorists

Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City
Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City(WNEM)
By Emily Brown
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay County, Michigan 911 Central Dispatch has announced vehicles cannot cross the Lafayette Avenue Bridge.

On Wednesday, May 31 shortly after 3 p.m., Central Dispatch made an announcement on Facebook stating the Lafayette Avenue Bridge is experiencing malfunctions. It said vehicles cannot cross and motorists will need to seek an alternate route.

Central Dispatch said it will update the public as soon as the bridge re-opens.

Read next:
4 Great Lakes up for awards in USA Today competition
Search called off for man missing from Lake Michigan
8-year-old drowns in pond
Generic police lights
Genesee County Animal Control closed due to parvo
Closed
Suspect arrested after chase involving stolen truck
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed in a four-vehicle crash on Dixie Hwy on Monday, May 29.
Birch Run man killed in four-vehicle crash on Dixie Hwy
Fire breaks out at Saginaw recycling company.
Fire breaks out at Saginaw recycling company
Generic police lights
MSP: Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation
Motorcycle crash
1 dead, 2 injured in motorcycle-truck crash
Extreme fire conditions map.
DNR: Fire conditions extreme throughout Michigan

Latest News

4 Great Lakes up for awards in USA Today competition
TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, May 31
Generic police lights
8-year-old drowns in pond
Closed
Genesee County Animal Control closed due to parvo