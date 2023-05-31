Lafayette Ave. Bridge closed to motorists

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay County, Michigan 911 Central Dispatch has announced vehicles cannot cross the Lafayette Avenue Bridge.

On Wednesday, May 31 shortly after 3 p.m., Central Dispatch made an announcement on Facebook stating the Lafayette Avenue Bridge is experiencing malfunctions. It said vehicles cannot cross and motorists will need to seek an alternate route.

Central Dispatch said it will update the public as soon as the bridge re-opens.

