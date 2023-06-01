Another hot day with Air Quality Alerts south

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Like a song on repeat, today’s weather will be nearly identical to the last few days. This is as high pressure continues to stay anchored over the Great Lakes. It does bring another round of Air Quality Alerts in our southern counties because of high temperatures and a light wind leading to elevated levels of ozone and other air pollutants due to more stagnant air.

There is an Air Quality Alert for Shiawassee, Genesee, and Lapeer Counties. (WNEM)

Unfortunately, there continues to be a significant lack of rain in the foreseeable future. Your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast features a small chance on Saturday, now another chance on Monday too, but those chances are also still on the very slim side. We’re waiting for the official climate data from the National Weather Service, but Saginaw looks to have set a new 3rd driest May on record, with Flint setting its new 11th driest May. Needless to say, Mid-Michigan absolutely needs some rain!

Today

It will be another nice morning off to work or the bus stops! Temperatures are comfortably ranging from the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Clear skies carries through much of today with only a few fair weather clouds in the afternoon. Unlike the last couple of days, the chance of a pop-up shower is absent over Mid-Michigan today because of a lack of moisture in the atmosphere. Those chances the other days were already very miniscule, today’s chance is even more-so by comparison. Highs will reach up 91 degrees with many already clocking 85 degrees just by noon again. These highs are around 16 to 17 degrees above average for the first day of June.

Thursday will reach 91 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Mostly clear skies take us through tonight as only some high-level clouds move over. Lows will settle to around 60 degrees with a light and variable wind. It will be another quiet and comfortable night!

Thursday night falls to just on either side of 60 degrees. (WNEM)

Friday & Weekend Outlook

Mostly sunny skies with a high of 90 degrees goes through Friday, too! The one difference will be more of those high-level clouds sticking around creating more of a milky/hazy sky. It’ll certainly be bright still, just not exactly a blue sky. Winds Friday will be from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph which will introduce that 15+ degree temperature departure to our shoreline residents again.

Friday will see highs around 90 again. (WNEM)

On Saturday, slightly more moisture (or precipitable water) moves into the atmosphere over Mid-Michigan. Simply just by having that moisture, along with the heating of the day, could spark a pop-up shower or two. Like much of the week, you should still carry on with any of your outdoor plans as normal, but know that we could see a stray shower (and we certainly will take any rain we can get!). Highs on Saturday will reach up to around 84 degrees and we’ll have a partly to mostly sunny sky.

Sunday will be a mostly sunny day with a high of 79 degrees. It will actually be quite comfortable and a bit of a change of pace from the heat of the previous week. Those upper 70s will continue for the first half of next week.

The first weekend of June hold pleasant weather, though just a bit breezy. (WNEM)

