CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police chase deer in Flint Twp Walmart

A deer was on the run in the Flint Township Walmart on Memorial Day.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT Twp., Mich. (WNEM) - A deer was on the run in the Flint Township Walmart on Memorial Day.

“What did the deer say when she wanted to be left alone? ‘Doe away,’” the Flint Township Police Department joked on its Facebook page when posting about the incident.

Police said they responded to a call about a deer in the Walmart.

“Flint Township officers responded to find the deer playing hide-and-seek in the sporting goods section before making its own get-away path through a wall,” the department said.

One of the officers was eventually able to wrangle the animal to the ground and direct it back outside.

