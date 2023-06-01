Great Lakes Bay Pride kicks off Pride Month

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - June is Pride Month and Great Lakes Bay Pride (GLBP), a local LGBTQ+ resource organization, will host programs and events to educate the community about LGBTQ+ issues and celebrate diversity, equity, and inclusion in Bay, Saginaw, Midland, and Isabella Counties.

The first event is GLBP’s Yard Sign Campaign. It will be distributing yard signs throughout the region but there is a limited amount available. The organization suggests a $15 donation as well. You can pick as sign up at the following locations and dates:

Bay City: June 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., City Market parking lot at 401 Center Ave.

Midland: June 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dow Diamond circle drive at 825 E. Main Street

Saginaw: June 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Hearth Home at 732 Hoyt Ave.

Mt. Pleasant: June 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Broadway Park at 2451 Nish Na Be Among Dr.

The next event is Pride Night at the Loons, which will be the sixth Pride Night the Great Lakes have hosted. The game is on June 9 at 7:05 p.m. at the Dow Diamond. There will be local resources along the concourse and a Pride theme throughout the park, according to GLBP.

GLBP’s next event is Pop Up Pride in the Park on June 10 at Mt. Pleasant’s Broadway Park. It will feature a Two-Spirit presentation, local LGBTQ+ resources, food trucks, a kickball game, and more. GLBP said the event is family-friendly and free. The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The following event will be Great Lakes Bay Pride Festival. The June 24 festival at Bay City’s Wenonah Park is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is free-to-attend. The festival features a children’s activity area, live entertainment from regional performers, and over 50 retail and resource vendors, GLPB said. There will also be a refreshment tent.

The last event for the month directly follows the Pride Festival on June 24. The event is the Party Drag Show in Saginaw at the Dow Event Center’s Red Room. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. Admission is open to anyone 18 years and up for a $15 cover charge until June 15. Tickets purchased after June 15 and at-the-door are $25. Parking is free and a cash bar will be available. GLBP said there is limited seating.

