Hot temps last through Friday, a gradual cool down follows

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s like a broken record at this point. Hot, sunny, and yet another day without meaningful rain.

Our stubborn weather pattern has been pleasant in some ways, with a great chance to get outside and enjoy outdoor plans (if you don’t mind the heat), but it’s also getting concerning with our lack of rainfall recently and lack of meaningful chances anytime soon.

This Evening & Overnight

Tonight, expect temperatures to follow a similar trajectory as the last few days. We’ll be in the 80s and 90s initially, with a quick fall through the 60s and 70s after sunset (9:10 PM). Eventually, we’ll land in the 50s and 60s for overnight lows, providing another chance at a windows open kind of night, or at the very least a chance to turn off the A/C for a little while.

Lows will fall into similar territory tonight. (WNEM)

Winds will be light, if not calm overnight, with no major weather concerns as we head into the final commute and bus stops of the week (for the students still in session).

Friday

Skies will remain mostly sunny through the remainder of this workweek, with highs expected to remain well into the 80s and 90s again on Friday.

Highs will remain hot as we close out the workweek. (WNEM)

Winds will be more northeasterly on Friday, so some areas to the east may be a touch cooler tomorrow than the last few days. Either way, it shouldn’t feel that much different for most. Thankfully, humidity levels should stay low.

Friday evening plans should be in good shape, aside from anyone planning a bonfire, etc. Temperatures will be similar to the last several days, and we’ll spend another night in the 50s and 60s for lows.

Weekend Outlook & Early Next Week

As we head into the weekend, a cold front arriving Saturday, and another one following Monday of next week may bring some chances for rain back to the forecast. We will caution you that even if these pan out, they likely won’t add up to anything meaningful. But at this point, it’ll be hard to complain about any rainfall.

The more significant change will come in the temperature department as we will cool off a few degrees on Saturday, and see an even bigger change with 70s returning early next week.

As for rain beyond Monday, there doesn’t appear to be any consistent signal for meaningful rain. Long term forecasts can and do change, but it’s best to keep expectations low at this point.

