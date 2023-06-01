Local businesses impacted by Bud Light boycott

Bud Light is facing boycotts from some consumers after it worked with a transgender influencer in recent months, and local businesses are feeling the impact.
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
“Bud Light sales have went down during the last few weeks. There’s no question about that,” said EJ Brown with John’s Bar and Party Store in Munger.

Bud Light is not nearly as popular as it once was with customers at that store. Brown said revenue from Bud Light is down 30 to 35 percent.

The beer has been boycotted by some after the company made a can with a picture of a transgender influencer on it.

Brown said overall, sales at the establishment remain steady; people are just ordering different beer.

“Sales of other products have increased, like Coors Light, Miller Lite, and Michelob Ultra have increased compared to the Bud Light,” Brown said.

Brown said right now, he is going through one case of Bud Light per week compared to 10 cases of Miller Lite. He said he is also going through about three cases of Coors Light a week, but he said he would sell more if he could get it.

“Because the brewery has been working extra time for Coors Light, they just can’t keep up with the demand,” Brown said.

He said his inventory of Bud Light is good for another three weeks until he can no longer sell it, but he’s not worried about losing any money.

“Fabiano’s, our local distributor, says they’ll take back and give us credit for out-of-date product. They appreciate and understand what we’re going through. So, they’re going to work with all of us,” Brown said.

He added as of now, he plans on reducing orders of Bud Light.

