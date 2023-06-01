Massive fire at old building, 3 homes in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A fire broke out in Saginaw on Wednesday evening at an old commercial building and three homes.

An old building on the corner of Hess Avenue and Maplewood Avenue could be seen actively burning at about 9 p.m. Wednesday night, May 31. Black smoke could be seen from miles away.

Brandon Hausbeck, a training and safety officer with the Saginaw Fire Department who was on scene, said three homes and multiple vehicles also caught fire.

Hausbeck said at least one of the homes was occupied at the time of the fire, but the occupants all made it out safely. One firefighter suffered a sprained ankle, but no other injuries were reported, Hausbeck said.

According to Hausbeck, the fire is still under investigation, and part of that investigation is determining if the fire spread from one origin or if it started in multiple locations.

On Wednesday evening, one bystander told TV5 he remembered the old commercial building as an ice cream shop he used to frequent when he was a child.

The Saginaw Fire Department was assisted by fire departments in Buena Vista, Spaulding Township, Bridgeport, and Bay City, Hausbeck said, adding the fire took about four hours to put out.

