Michigan residents arrested as part of $6M pandemic relief fraud scheme

Many of the loan applications were submitted in the names of identity theft victims.
(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Eight residents of Michigan and California were charged for their alleged roles in a $6 million fraud scheme targeting multiple pandemic relief programs, according to court records.

According to the indictment, the defendants made fraudulent unemployment insurance claims, Paycheck Protection Program loan applications, and Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications. Many of the applications were submitted in the names of identity theft victims.

Deangelo Jackson-Portwood, 40, of Livonia; Anton Greenwood, 37, of Detroit; Adartha Tillman, 39, of Eastpointe; Timothy Boyle, 55, of Los Angeles County, California; Tyrone Boyle, 55, of Los Angeles County, California; Christopher Lindsay, 36, of Detroit; Taurean Davis, 41, of Detroit; and Maurice Brown-Portwood, 33, of Van Buren Township, were charged in an indictment with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The defendants face up to twenty years in prison based on the wire fraud conspiracy charge and a consecutive two years in prison for the aggravated identity theft charge.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Small Business Administration, and the Department of Labor – Office of the Inspector General.

