Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in crash

GENESEE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - A suspected impaired driver is believed to have caused a crash that killed a 61-year-old Swartz Creek man and critically injured a 53-year-old Swartz Creek woman.

It happened about 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 on Morrish Road near Hill Road in Genesee County’s Gaines Township.

A 66-year-old Linden man was driving a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck when he crossed the centerline of southbound Morrish Road and hit a 2014 Harley Davidson that was traveling northbound, Michigan State Police said.

Police believe the driver of the truck was impaired.

The driver of the Harley died from injuries received in the crash, police said. He has been identified as 61-year-old Britt Bridge, of Swartz Creek.

The passenger on the Harley, a 53-year-old Swartz Creek woman, was critically injured in the crash.

The driver of the pickup had minor injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office for prosecution.

