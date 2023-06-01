MSP: 10-year-old steals car, flees from police on I-75

The siding of a Michigan State Police vehicle.
By Anna Kathman
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - A 10-year-old was taken into custody after Michigan State Police said the child stole a vehicle and fled from police on the interstate.

Troopers from the MSP Tri-City Post recovered a stolen 2017 Buck Encore on May 27. It was taken from a home on Hess Avenue in Buena Vista.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch received a call from OnStar that the stolen car was traveling southbound on I-75 near the Birch Run exit, MSP said.

Troopers attempted to stop the car, but the driver did not stop, police said, adding OnStar was able to safely disable the car.

While this was happening, investigators said several 911 callers reported a child was driving a car on I-75.

The car eventually came to a stop after bumping into a guardrail, causing minor damage to the vehicle, police said.

State Police said the child was taken into custody after running from the stolen car, and lodged at the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center.

No one was injured.

City of Flint sign

