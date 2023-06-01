Residents voice concern over potential megasite

MUNDY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Mundy Township residents filled the auditorium at township hall Wednesday evening with questions and concerns about a potential manufacturing megasite.

“The biggest concern that our neighbors have is the value of property once this establishment goes up,” said Jackie Tressel, a Mundy Township resident.

The township created a roughly three-square-mile advance manufacturing overlay district bordered by Jennings, Hill, Elm, and Maple Roads, which was a zoning and planning tool the township took in response to growing interest in the area.

“It was to ensure that we were being proactive and not being caught flat-footed knowing that there was serious interest in the area,” said Mundy Township Manager Chad Young.

Township leaders and elected officials said they want to dispel myths and rumors about the site.

“We wanted the opportunity to share what we know from the township perspective with potential property owners and residents that may be impacted by a future site,” Young said.

But for some residents, it just added to their confusion.

“I think it made it worse. I really do because it’s so vague, the answers, and it feels like government politics all over again,” Tressel said. “I hate to bring politics into it, but it does, because not one answer. It’s like cloak and mirrors, cloak and daggers.”

The 981-acre site remains undeveloped, but the Flint and Genesee Economic Alliance is preparing the land to market it to advanced manufacturing companies, like microchip and electric vehicle suppliers.

There is currently no plan submitted but if one is submitted, it will have to go through the proper process and be approved by the board of trustees if it is more than 160 acres, which includes a public hearing in front of the planning commission.

“If there’s going to be a significant development proposed in the community, we wanted to ensure that those local elected leaders have a seat at the table,” Young said.

