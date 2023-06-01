Structure fire at old building in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A structure fire broke out at an old building in Saginaw Wednesday evening.

A structure on the corner of Hess Avenue and Maplewood Avenue could be seen actively burning at about 9 p.m. Wednesday night, May 31.

The road has been closed to traffic on Hess Avenue and Sheridan Avenue, and the scene is still active.

One bystander told TV5 he remembered the building as an ice cream shop he used to frequent when he was a child.

TV5 has not yet heard if there were any injuries or what caused the fire.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.