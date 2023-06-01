WIC increases income guidelines, widens eligibility

WIC (Women Infants and Children)
By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Additional families may now qualify for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) after an increase in Michigan’s income guidelines for the program.

“The 2023 federal income guidelines reflect a significant increase as of June 1,” said Christina Herring, WIC director. “This is good news for Michiganders as more families may now be eligible for this important program that provides valuable nutritional education and healthy foods.”

A family of four may qualify for WIC with an annual income of up to $55,500, a $4,162 or 8.1 percent increase from last year.

WIC is open to participants with incomes up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level.

The following are income guidelines by family size:

Family Size*Annual IncomeWeekly Income
2$36,482$702
3$45,991$885
4$55,500$1,068
5$65,009$1,251
6$74,518$1,434

*Each expected infant counts as one in the family size. For additional family sizes, please visit the Michigan WIC Income Guidelines.

Individuals who are pregnant or have had a baby within the past 6 months, are currently breastfeeding, or are the parent or guardian of a child up to age 5 are encouraged to contact their local county health department or WIC agency to apply.

Families who receive Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families already meet the income qualifications for WIC. Families who do not qualify for these programs may still be eligible for WIC due to WIC’s higher income limits.

For more information, visit the Women, Infants & Children website. Contact WIC by calling 800-942-1636 or via email.


