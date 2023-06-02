AVA Tubular Metal Systems closing in Pinconning

AVA Tubular Metal Systems(AVA Tubular Metal Systems)
By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT
PINCONNING, Mich. (WNEM) - Advanced Vehicles Assembly (AVA) Tubular Metal Systems in Pinconning is closing.

AVA said activities to close the Pinconning facility and consolidate its products and assets into other facilities started on Thursday, June 1 and will be completed by Monday, July 31.

The facility’s lease is expiring, AVA said, adding that good faith offers to match the Pinconning facility’s outyear business contract expiration with an extended lease were rejected by the landlord.

In addition, AVA said Pinconning isn’t financially viable as a stand-alone facility with no additional business forthcoming. Current Pinconning production and assets are being moved to existing facilities, AVA said.

The facility closing impacts 55 current hourly employees (UAW bargaining unit) and 10 current salaried employees, AVA said.

