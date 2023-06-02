Construction on M-52 in Shiawassee Co. begins Monday

Road work generic
Road work generic(MGN)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Construction on a portion of M-52 in Shiawassee County is scheduled to begin Monday, June 5.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $4.4 million to replace the Estey Drain culvert on M-52, and chip seal the route from Wilkinson Road to the Shiawassee County and Saginaw County line.

During the culvert replacement, M-52 will be detoured. The detour is expected to be in place through Aug. 25. Drivers should use the posted detour via Johnston Road, State Road, and Juddville Road.

During the chip seal work, traffic will be managed with traffic regulators, MDOT said.

Read next:
‘It is a big problem’: Nurses speak on strike authorization
Nurses at McLaren in Lapeer have authorized a strike to try to pressure administrators into...
Michigan sees late spring heat wave, higher energy costs
power lines heat generic
Whitmer announces new population retention directive
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke at Mackinaw Island on Thursday, June 1 to announce a directive she...
Local businesses impacted by Bud Light boycott
Bud Light is facing boycotts from some consumers after it worked with a transgender influencer...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The siding of a Michigan State Police vehicle.
MSP: 10-year-old steals car, flees from police on I-75
A fire broke out in Saginaw on Wednesday evening.
Massive fire at old building, 3 homes in Saginaw
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in crash
Mundy Township residents filled the auditorium at township hall Wednesday evening with...
Residents voice concern over potential megasite
Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City
Lafayette Street Bridge open, functional

Latest News

TV5 News Update: Friday morning, June 2nd
‘It is a big problem’: Nurses speak on strike authorization
Nurses at McLaren in Lapeer have authorized a strike to try to pressure administrators into...
‘It is a big problem’: Nurses speak on strike authorization
Michigan sees late spring heat wave, higher energy costs