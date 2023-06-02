Construction on M-52 in Shiawassee Co. begins Monday

SHIAWASSEE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Construction on a portion of M-52 in Shiawassee County is scheduled to begin Monday, June 5.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $4.4 million to replace the Estey Drain culvert on M-52, and chip seal the route from Wilkinson Road to the Shiawassee County and Saginaw County line.

During the culvert replacement, M-52 will be detoured. The detour is expected to be in place through Aug. 25. Drivers should use the posted detour via Johnston Road, State Road, and Juddville Road.

During the chip seal work, traffic will be managed with traffic regulators, MDOT said.

