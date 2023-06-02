Man critically injured after being hit by vehicle, police say

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A man was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle in a Grand Blanc subdivision on Thursday, June 1.

It happened in the Kings Pointe Subdivision.

Officers from the Grand Blanc Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious man lying in the road.

It appeared the man was hit by a vehicle, but there wasn’t a vehicle around, police said.

The man was taken to Ascension Genesys Hospital where he is in critical condition.

While police were at the scene, a person showed up and told officers they believed they were the one who struck the man, police said.

The person was detained and questioned.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the Grand Blanc Police Department at 810-694-1111.

