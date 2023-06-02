MSP gives tips on avoiding wrong-way drivers, crashes

Michigan State Police provided some tips on how to avoid wrong-way drivers to prevent yourself from being involved in what could be a deadly crash.
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
“We have had a couple of fatal crashes in our area,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter.

Vetter spoke about lives lost in wrong-way crashes. On Saturday night, May 27, two people were killed in a wrong-way crash that happened on northbound I-75 near Beecher Road in Genesee County.

“When you have two vehicles both speeding in opposite directions, that’s one of the most dangerous crashes that you can be involved in,” Vetter said.

Vetter gave some advice on the best way to avoid a wrong-way driver.

“The most important thing you can do if you see a car coming at you in the wrong direction on the freeway is to reduce speed and get pulled over to the shoulder as quickly as possible,” she explained.

Vetter said being ready for what you may not see yet could make all the difference.

“The best way to be prepared to react to something scary like that is to not drive distracted and stay sober,” she said. “And make sure that you’re driving in the right lane unless you’re passing the car ahead of you or making a left-hand turn. You should stay in the right-hand lane if you’re not doing one of those things. That way, if a car is coming in the wrong direction, ideally, it will be in the left lane coming at you, and you’ll have more time to react to that unexpected experience.”

