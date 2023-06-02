One last day of heat before cooling down this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weather pattern stays on repeat, we expect another hot day with temperatures approaching 90 degrees again! The continuation of a light wind and hot temperatures leads to another Air Quality Alert today for our southern row of counties. This weekend, we’ll begin to see temperatures cooling off so we should be able to give the A/C a break!

In terms of rainfall, unfortunately we’re still extremely behind with no relief in sight for the foreseeable future. There’s only a small chance of a shower Saturday and Monday, take a peek in the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast. As always, the forecast can change and we’ll let you know if anything does! However, this is a dry pattern that appears to be hard to break. Check out the list below showing the longest dry streaks for Flint and Saginaw. At the current rate, we could break into the top-five if we don’t see any rain in the next two weeks (hopefully, this won’t be the case though).

Saginaw and Flint are both currently at 12 days for the dry streak. (WNEM)

Today

It’s another fantastic morning out the door with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures! We’ll warm up to 85 degrees by noon today, with highs eventually clocking 90 degrees again. The wind will be from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph, if you’re on the shoreline prepare for as much as a 20 degrees temperature difference from inland communities. There’s also no chance of a pop-up shower today, but there will be more high-level clouds. This will just lead to obscured skies from time-to-time, but it won’t take away from it being a “bright” day!

Friday reaches up to around 90 degrees again. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will turn partly to mostly clear overnight as a few more clouds start working in from the north. Lows fall to 61 degrees with the wind remaining from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Those additional clouds will be ahead of a small rain chance Saturday.

Friday night stays in the 60s for many. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

There comes a chance of a pop-up shower or two on Saturday afternoon with the best chance being in our western counties. Still, continue with your weekend plans as normal, just know we could have a quick, stray shower! The best chance of rain tomorrow will be on the west side of the lower peninsula.

Saturday could see a pop-up shower in our western counties. (WNEM)

Highs will be a little more varied tomorrow because of the northeast wind. We expect speeds from 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. The shoreline could be closer to 25 degrees behind inland temperatures; however, everyone will see temperatures cooler than the workweek. The middle 80s is where the majority of our area is expected to land!

Saturday will get up to the middle 80s. (WNEM)

Sunday will be completely dry with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s east to lower 80s west. It will be a super comfortable day with temperatures starting to dive back into the 70s and low humidity. The wind will also be northeasterly from 5 to 15 mph. We hope you have a wonderful and safe weekend!

Sunday highs will be varied. (WNEM)

