Saginaw issues city-wide burn ban

(MGN)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw has issued a city-wide burn ban effective immediately.

The ban, which went into place on June 2, is for all outdoor burning.

The Saginaw Fire Department issued the ban in response to the dry weather mid-Michigan has been experiencing.

The ban on open-air fires and outdoor burning applies to all public and private properties in Saginaw, the city said. This includes residential recreational fires.

The ban remains in effect until there is a sustained measure of rainfall, which will be determined by the fire chief and the fire marshal.

Residents who violate the burn ban are subject to a $1,000 fine.

“The National Weather Service is predicting an extended period of dry weather conditions with little to no precipitation predicted in the near future. This makes the foliage very dry, and it makes it easy for fires to start and spread. Recreational fire pits, fireworks and discarded cigarettes make for a dangerous combination. This is a precautionary measure to protect life and property in the city of Saginaw,” Saginaw Fire Marshal Derron Suchodolski said.

