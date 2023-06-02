Saginaw Twp school wins yearbook program award

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Heritage High School’s yearbook program has won an award for its exceptional yearbook team.

Heritage High School made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday, June 2.

Jostens, the leading producer of yearbooks and student-created content, announced Heritage’s yearbook program won the Jostens 2023 National Yearbook Program of Excellence award at the Silver Level, the post said.

The National Yearbook Program of Excellence recognizes yearbooks that are engaging and showcase a broad representation of the student body.

In addition, the program recognizes yearbooks that help students develop 21st century skills such as communication, collaboration, and information and communication technologies literacy.

“The Heritage High School’s award-winning yearbook program was led by yearbook advisor, Mrs. Lauren Seals. Congratulations!” the post said.

