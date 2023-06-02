Sheriff’s office partnership offering free MyID Medical ID’s

By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 2, 2023
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is offering free MyID Medical ID’s in partnership with Miles for Memories.

Miles for Memories said if you or a loved one experiences moments of confusion or if you fear that a loved one may wander away from home, the MyID’s are a helpful tool to ease your worries.

There are three different kinds of MyID tools: the personal ID nugget, the personal ID bracelet, and the GPS watch.

The nugget can be worn in a shoe, on the shoelace, on a bra strap, or in a wallet. It also has a QR code that is scannable and will give information on an individual which includes their name and address. Additionally, the nugget has an option to alert emergency contacts and call emergency services.

The ID bracelet has a QR code on its back side, which can be scanned by an individual, emergency personnel, or civilian to start processing the individual’s information, which is available in five seconds. The QR code will allow emergency personnel to identify a person, their residence, emergency contacts, and health information.

The GPS watch is in partnership with Verizon and will only work off a Verizon phone number. The watch can hold up to 10 contacts for easy calling. If the watch is not answered by the person wearing it in two minutes, it will automatically answer the call by itself. The watch also has a scannable QR code and must be charged every two days. This option is not free; it is $15 a month with Verizon.

For more information on this partnership, the MyID tools, or any other questions, call 1-800-843-6394.

