Small rain chance Saturday, cooling down Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although it may be hard to believe with the way we’ve been going, there are some changes on the way this weekend.

They won’t be huge changes, but one may be a pleasant change. A cold front coming through the area Saturday should cool us down, and we’ll have a chance to get some relief from the heat and give the A/C a break. We may even have a chance for a few showers for a lucky few on Saturday as that front sinks south.

However, while we won’t complain about rain, keep your expectations low as we’re expecting most of the area to remain dry and even those who do see the rain, it likely won’t be enough to amount to anything super meaningful.

This Evening & Overnight

As for any outdoor plans tonight, you shouldn’t run into any issues, as long as you don’t plan on burning anything and can handle the heat. A few more clouds have been moving overhead today, but these clouds aren’t expected to produce any wet weather.

Lows will settle in the 50s and 60s again tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures will fall through the 60s and 70s through the evening just like they have the last few nights, and eventually landing in the 50s and 60s for lows. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Saturday

Skies will be filled with sun through the start of the weekend with only a few high clouds in the morning, with some puffy cumulus clouds likely developing as the heat of the day takes hold.

High temperatures on Saturday will cool down slightly. (WNEM)

A northeasterly wind will likely keep areas downwind of the Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron cooler once again, but we still expect most of the area to manage the 80s once again, with the hottest locations near US-127 and western sections of I-69 like Shiawassee and Genesee counties.

That northeasterly wind should be around 5 to 15 miles per hour sustained, with gusts topping out near 20 to 25 miles per hour.

A few showers may clip our area, despite the better chances being to our south and west. (WNEM)

A cold front dropping through the area Saturday will likely lead to showers and storms developing in the afternoon, but unfortunately the arrival time of the front through the state paints the better chance for rain to our south and to our west on Saturday. We do have a small chance for a few of these to clip our areas, mainly our southern and western zones, but don’t get your hopes up too much. If we do manage to see a thunderstorm, some gusty winds near 40 miles per hour are possible, but no severe weather.

Any rain should diminish quickly as we lose the heat of the day, with mostly clear skies into Saturday night. Lows will settle in the 50s and 60s again.

Sunday

Sunday the effects of our cold front will be more noticeable with highs primarily in the 70s.

High temperatures will be cooler on Sunday. (WNEM)

Skies will be filled with sun and it should be a nice break from the heat we had most of the week. It could be a nice chance to give the A/C a break, at least most of the day. Winds will be northeasterly on Sunday around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

We expect dry weather is expected to keep on rolling right into Sunday night and a brand new workweek on Monday. Lows will settle in the 50s for Monday morning’s commute.

