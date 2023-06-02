Tolling date for Liberty Bridge announced

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Bay City Bridge Partners (BCBP) announced that tolling on Liberty Bridge will begin on Friday, June 16.

BCBP said they have been sending out emails to remind people to create their BC-PASS accounts. Those accounts can be made in person at the service center, online, or over the phone. Residents must have a funded account and properly installed BC-PASS to pay $0 for their Class 1 vehicles until 2028, BCBP said.

For those who have not yet created their account, you can do so one of three ways:

Online: Visit BayCityBridgePartners.com and click on “Get Your BC-PASS.” Click “Sign up for an account.” Then click on “Create a new account” and provide the required information. Once account information has been verified, BCBP will mail you BC-PASS.

Phone: BC-PASS accounts can also be created by calling 855-648-4330, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. BCBP will mail your BC-PASS created over the phone.

In-person: Visit the BCBP Customer Service Center at 300 Center Avenue, Suite 101. Current hours of operation are listed on the BCBP website.

BCBP said businesses can contact Joe Jacobs at jjacobs@unitedbridgepartners.com or 989-272-9369 to set up commercial accounts.

If you have already created an account, the BCBP said it is time to install a BC-PASS transponder in your vehicle, adding payment information to fund prepaid balances can be entered online started next week.

