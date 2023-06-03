DNR: Fire crews battling wildfire near Grayling

By Anna Kathman
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRAYLING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Department of Natural Resources fire crews are battling a wildfire southeast of Grayling.

Due to the fire, Staley Lake Road is closed from M-72 to 4 Mile Road. Officials are asking residents to avoid the area so crews can work on fire suppression.

The DNR said evacuations are in affect for residents along that Staley lake Road. Residents on 4 mile between I-75 and Staley Lake need to be on standby for possible evacuation.

A temporary flight restriction is in place for five-mile area around the area of the wildfire below 5,000 feet. The DNR said aircraft from the USFS and MSP are helping with fire suppression.

