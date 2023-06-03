DNR: Fire crews battling wildfire near Grayling

GRAYLING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Department of Natural Resources fire crews are battling a wildfire southeast of Grayling.

Due to the fire, Staley Lake Road is closed from M-72 to 4 Mile Road. Officials are asking residents to avoid the area so crews can work on fire suppression.

The DNR said evacuations are in affect for residents along that Staley lake Road. Residents on 4 mile between I-75 and Staley Lake need to be on standby for possible evacuation.

A temporary flight restriction is in place for five-mile area around the area of the wildfire below 5,000 feet. The DNR said aircraft from the USFS and MSP are helping with fire suppression.

Stick with TV5 on the air and online for updates on this developing story.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.