Dry weekend with cooling temperatures

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures are in the rise this morning through the 70s, headed towards the middle and upper 80s this afternoon. While still in the 80s, we should tend to be a few degrees cooler today than yesterday, and today will be the final day in the 80s until the end of next week. Expect a mix of sunshine and upper level clouds today, with a light northeast breeze and dry conditions. With that said, I do think there remains an isolated opportunity for brief sprinkles near I-69 this afternoon, but that’s about it. This evening will be very pleasant for any outdoor activities.

TOMORROW:

Very similar conditions are expected Sunday across Mid-Michigan, just cooler. Expect another day of sunshine and a light northeast breeze. Sunday should prove to be sunnier than Saturday as well. Temperatures Sunday will be much cooler than this past week, with most locations making it into the middle and upper 70s. A refreshing cool down after several days in the upper 80s and low 90s!

