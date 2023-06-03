Isabella Co. Sheriff investigating deadly motorcycle crash

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 3, 2023
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a 68-year-old man.

The crash happened on Saturday, June 3 around 10:51 a.m. on the 1000 block of East Rosebush Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said a pickup truck was towing a small utility trailer, and attempted to turn left into a driveway when a 2001 Harley Davidson Motorcycle collided with the car. The sheriff’s office said the motorcycle failed to stop or yield to the truck.

While enroute to the scene, deputies were told the motorcyclist was trapped between the pickup and trailer. When first responders arrived, they determined the man from Clare had died.

Investigators said the driver of the truck, a 22-year-old man from Owosso, was not injured.

TV5 news update: Saturday morning, June 3