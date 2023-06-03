STARS Saturday services returning soon

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – STARS announced that they will be restoring their Saturday STARS route and LIFT services on June 17.

STARS said bus services on Saturdays will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the service will run six consolidated routes. Those routes will be posted on the STARS website next week.

“It’s been a challenge to reach pre-pandemic service levels and we’re finally here. The city needs Saturday bus service and it’s great to finally offer it again,” said Glenn Steffens, STARS Executive Director.

STARS said their Saturday services have been suspended since April 4, 2020, as part of the response to COVID-19.

