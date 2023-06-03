STARS Saturday services returning soon

STARS bus transportation in Saginaw
STARS bus transportation in Saginaw(STARS)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – STARS announced that they will be restoring their Saturday STARS route and LIFT services on June 17.

STARS said bus services on Saturdays will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the service will run six consolidated routes. Those routes will be posted on the STARS website next week.

“It’s been a challenge to reach pre-pandemic service levels and we’re finally here. The city needs Saturday bus service and it’s great to finally offer it again,” said Glenn Steffens, STARS Executive Director.

STARS said their Saturday services have been suspended since April 4, 2020, as part of the response to COVID-19.

Read next:
MSP gives tips on avoiding wrong-way drivers, crashes
Police provide some tips on how to avoid wrong-way drivers to prevent yourself from being...
Wear Orange kicks off ‘Silence the Violence’ events throughout June
National Gun Violence Awareness Day took place on Friday, June 2, which also marked the start...
Tolling date for Liberty Bridge announced
It looks like drivers have a little extra time to get transponders for Liberty Bridge in Bay...
Sheriff’s office partnership offering free MyID Medical ID’s
MyID medical identification tools.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The siding of a Michigan State Police vehicle.
MSP: 10-year-old steals car, flees from police on I-75
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in crash
A fire broke out in Saginaw on Wednesday evening.
Massive fire at old building, 3 homes in Saginaw
Mundy Township residents filled the auditorium at township hall Wednesday evening with...
Residents voice concern over potential megasite
This cougar sighting in Luce County is one of three total this year.
DNR confirms cougar sighting in Luce County

Latest News

TV5 News Update: Friday evening, June 2
The siding of a Michigan State Police vehicle.
MSP: 10-year-old steals car, flees from police on I-75
VIEWER FOOTAGE: Police chase 10-year-old driving stolen car, MSP says
MSP gives tips on avoiding wrong-way drivers, crashes