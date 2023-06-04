Cooler Sunday with high fire danger

TV5 First Alert Saturday Evening Forecast Update
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tonight temperatures will take their time to cool into the lower 50s and upper 40s by early tomorrow morning, making for one of the cooler mornings we have seen in about a week or so. We will hold onto this cooler trend going into the rest Sunday and for much of this coming work week. We will remain dry but hazy tonight with northeast winds remaining mostly calm.

Again we start tomorrow morning with upper 40s and lower 50s and gradually climbing through the 50s and 60s through the morning. By lunchtime, most of Mid-Michigan should be working on the lower 70s. During the afternoon temperatures will warm into the middle-upper 70s leaving us much cooler than the past several days. Folks along the lakeshores will be cooler, per the usual, holding in the lower-middle 70s. I expect the middle 70s to be has high as the Tri-Cities make it due to the stiff northeast breeze off the Saginaw Bay.

We remain in and out of a few clouds at times and hazy tomorrow, otherwise mostly sunny. Dry conditions will remain. Burning is not recommended as Fire Danger levels remain Extreme tomorrow.

