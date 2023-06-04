DNR: Grayling wildfire 85% contained

Crawford County wildfire. A view from MSP Aviation Unit helicopter.
Crawford County wildfire. A view from MSP Aviation Unit helicopter.
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAYLING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Department of Natural Resources fire crews are continuing to battle a 1,000-acre wildfire southeast of Grayling.

The DNR said the wildfire started Saturday, June 3 in the later afternoon.

RELATED: DNR: Fire crews battling wildfire near Grayling

Fire crews from the DNR and partner agencies worked through Saturday night, and have 85% of The Wilderness Trail Fire east-southwest of Grayling contained, the DNR said.

“The crews were working in hilly, sandy terrain and that was difficult,” said Mike Janisse, Incident Commander of the Michigan DNR Incident Management Team supporting the fire. “Weather conditions also were hot, dry, and windy.”

The DNR said that fire danger is very high to extreme in most parts of Michigan and is expected to continue with the current hot, dry weather conditions.

“One of the most important things people can do now is to refrain from burning until we get significant rain,” Janisse said.

Residents that were evacuated from their homes were able to return home late Saturday, the DNR said.

The DNR said the fire started about 1 p.m. Saturday near Staley Lake in Grayling Township. The DNR said the source of the fire was from a campfire on private property.

Several local roads still remain closed. I-75 is still heavy with smoke and drivers are asked to drive with caution.

A temporary flight restriction still remains in place for a 5-mile perimeter around the fire.

