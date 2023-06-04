Hazy skies Monday, few sprinkles possible

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although the dry weather has stuck around, we’ve seen some changes around Mid-Michigan this weekend when it comes to our weather.

A cold front diving through the area brought some relief from the heat, at least by the end of the day, and ushered in a much more comfortable air mass for the second half of the weekend. Unfortunately, just as we got some relief, another problem showed up in the form of wildfire smoke. That smoke even came down closer to ground level last night, most of it from Canadian fires in Ontario, but perhaps some of it from Grayling also.

Speaking of the Grayling fire, that latest update can be found here: DNR: Grayling wildfire 85% contained.

This Evening & Overnight

As we head through the evening tonight, some areas will see the wildfire smoke pass through, it’s mainly been over the Thumb this afternoon, but will likely move back into other regions as the night goes along. Those with breathing sensitivities may feel the impact of this at times over the next 24-48 hours.

Lows will settle in the 40s and 50s tonight. (WNEM)

Outside of the smoke a cold front dropping in from the north will bring an increase in cloud cover tonight, but no rain is expected as those clouds pass through. Winds will be light and variable, if not calm.

The clouds should keep us from falling too far, with 40s and 50s expected for overnight lows.

Monday

Smoke is expected to be present overhead through the day on Monday. (WNEM)

Hazy skies will likely be around for Monday, in addition to any clouds that pass through with the frontal boundary. Although the radar may occasionally show rain on Monday, we expect any showers to reach the ground mostly in the form of sprinkles. And even then, the coverage of any sprinkles will likely be pretty underwhelming, too.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the 70s and 80s. (WNEM)

Highs will be a mix of 70s and 80s tomorrow, with winds primarily out of a north northeast direction. Those near Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay will have a chance to be stuck in the 60s as we start the workweek.

Once the front passes by to the south, we should gradually see some improvement into Tuesday with the smoke, based on our smoke models. It may not completely wipe it out with fires still burning, but it shouldn’t be quite as concentrated Tuesday as it will be on Monday.

Lows on Monday night under partly cloudy skies will drop into the 50s.

Will there be any rain this week? Take a long-term look with your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

