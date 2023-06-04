Summer Art Fair showcases talents and culture

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Summer Art Fair is back and bigger than ever.

It drew in a crowd this weekend of several thousand, according to organizer Beth Thomas with the Midland Center for the Arts. She said it’s bringing a boom to local businesses.

Thomas said this is their 57th year doing the art fair, and it has been downtown since 2018.

“We have the biggest turnout since COVID and more vendors we’ve had in about a decade. We have over 100 vendors here today,” Thomas said.

Erikan Ekefrey came from Atlanta, Georgia, winning first prize out of everybody for his African-inspired art.  “I’m inspired by my culture. I’m from Nigeria, which has so many diverse cultures. So I pick ethnic groups and try to depict the culture,” Ekefrey said after winning first place.

“I came all the way here for this art festival in Michigan. This is my first time and I really love it and it has been such a wonderful experience for me,” Ekefrey said.

Thomas hopes to attract even more people next year.

“I hope they know that Midland is a place to come and do things. I hope they know that Midland is a place that celebrates art, that celebrates culture, that celebrates people,” Thomas said.

