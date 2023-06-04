White Sox aim to sweep 3-game series over the Tigers

The Chicago White Sox will look to sweep a three-game series with a victory against the Detroit Tigers
(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Detroit Tigers (26-30, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (25-35, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (3-4, 5.96 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (3-5, 4.52 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -174, Tigers +148; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers square off in the last game of a three-game series. The White Sox will sweep the series with a victory.

Chicago has a 15-15 record at home and a 25-35 record overall. The White Sox have an 11-5 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Detroit has a 26-30 record overall and a 12-17 record on the road. The Tigers are 10-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi leads the White Sox with a .271 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, 17 walks and 14 RBI. Tim Anderson is 14-for-41 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jake Rogers leads the Tigers with six home runs while slugging .385. Riley Greene is 12-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Tigers: 5-5, .221 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Tigers: Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (left fibula), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (back), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Crawford County wildfire. A view from MSP Aviation Unit helicopter.
DNR: Fire crews battling wildfire near Grayling
Tolling date for Liberty Bridge announced
Generic graphic.
Isabella Co. Sheriff investigating deadly motorcycle crash
Man cleared in hunters’ killings after 21 years in prison seeks $1M from Michigan
The siding of a Michigan State Police vehicle.
MSP: 10-year-old steals car, flees from police on I-75

Latest News

Claressa Shields, right, leans back from Maricela Cornejo during a middleweight boxing bout...
Claressa Shields wins an easy decision over Maricela Corenjo
Wildfire graphic
Michigan wildfire burns more than 3 square miles, emergency evacuation suspended
Ford logo on grill
Ford urges owners of some Lincoln SUVs to park outdoors because they can catch fire with engines off
Generic Gavel
Charges dropped against man who served 21 years in prison for deaths of 2 Michigan hunters