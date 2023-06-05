2 bow fishermen rescued after boat capsized

(WILX)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Two bow fishermen from Clinton Township were rescued by marine deputies after their boat capsized on Saturday, June 3.

On Saturday about 3:30 p.m., two marine deputies with the Huron County Sheriff’s Office were called to Wild Fowl Bay on reports of two fishermen in the water after their boat had capsized, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said both victims were in life jackets and were staying with their 16-foot capsized boat, adding deputies rescued the two men a little over an hour later. The men required no medical attention.

According to deputies, the men had been fishing on the southside of North Island and they didn’t realize how much the east-northeast wind had picked up. The sheriff’s office said while the men were on their way back in and going into the waves, their bilge pump malfunctioned, allowing their boat to flood and capsize.

The men’s boat had apparently capsized a few hours before they were able to call 911. They had been trying to get a cell phone to work so they could make the call the whole time, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the men’s boat was recovered by salvagers on Sunday, June 4.

