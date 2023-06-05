Bay City spray park closed until further notice

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The spray park located within the Bay City State Park is closed until further notice.

Park rangers made the announcement on the state park’s Facebook page on Monday, June 5.

“Due to a mechanical issue, the Spray Park is closed until further notice. Once we have an update, we’ll post it to our Facebook page,” the post said.

Rangers apologize for the inconvenience and suggest patrons check out the new playground in the meantime.

