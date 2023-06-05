Cooler Tuesday, some improvement on the haze expected

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a smooth start to the workweek and some even had a chance to see a few rain drops earlier this morning!

Unfortunately, there should be an emphasis on “few” in that previous sentence, as most just saw a few sprinkles and hardly anything meaningful. And although cloud cover hasn’t been consistent, our skies have certainly looked that way with another round of wildfire smoke passing over the area today.

Thankfully as a cold front comes through the area, we should see that smoke let up some on Tuesday.

This Evening & Overnight

As for this evening, we don’t have any air quality alerts in place, but an occasional smoky smell won’t be off the table if some of that smoke mixes down to ground level, and our most sensitive groups may feel some slight impact from this. However, we’re avoiding the worst of the air quality issues around the region according to the Air Quality Index.

Lows will drop into the 50s tonight. (WNEM)

Skies will be a mix of sun, haze, and occasional clouds as a cold front drops through the region. A few sprinkles won’t be impossible either, but don’t get your hopes up for anything meaningful.

Overnight lows should remain more mild tonight with the occasional clouds, with most of us landing in the 50s by tomorrow morning. Winds will be light out of a northerly direction overnight.

Tuesday

Smoke is expected to mostly move out of the area on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Some clouds will likely be around at times tomorrow morning, but we should see those clear out pretty quickly through the morning as our northerly wind ushers in a cooler and drier air mass tomorrow. Skies will trend mostly sunny into the afternoon, and we should make some progress on the wildfire smoke too. Our current smoke models show we may not be able to completely get rid of the smoke, but it should be much less prevalent than our smoke from today.

Highs on Tuesday are expected to be in the 60s and 70s. (WNEM)

Highs will be cooler, with a mix of 60s and 70s on Tuesday. Winds will return to a northeasterly direction around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with occasional gusts around 20 to 25 miles per hour. Areas near the lakeshore will feel the impact of this the most.

Skies will be mostly clear into Tuesday night, with lows taking a step back from Monday night, with mostly 40s into Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.