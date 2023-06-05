Excitement building for Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (GLBI) is coming up next month on July 17.

On Monday, June 5, the Dow GLBI hosted Media Day in Frankenmuth at Zehnder’s Ballroom, and even though tee-off is still over a month away, the excitement is starting to build.

A panel discussion was held to talk about expectations for this year’s event with many hoping it is even better than 2022.

Last year, the Dow GLBI had one third of its attendees travel from over 50 miles away to see the competition. In addition, the total economic impact last year was $15 million in direct spending.

This year will mark the fourth Dow GLBI and organizers are determined to continue to shine a light not only on golf in mid-Michigan, but to showcase the region as a whole.

“When you look at the size of this region and the scale and the size of this event, you’re right, it’s a little bit unique and I think that’s one of the many reasons why this event is so special. Whether you’re here in person or watching on TV, it really showcases this region as being a premier region and a region you’d want to come visit. You can tell that in the short time I’ve been here, everybody has done a great job embracing it,” said Carlos Padilla II, the executive director of the Dow GLBI.

The festivities begin on July 17 with practice and junior clinic sessions. The first round begins Wednesday, July 19 with the final round wrapping up Saturday, July 22.

