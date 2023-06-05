Few sprinkles possible Monday, though fire danger remains high

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend was comfortable as temperatures started to cool back down, but it’s still very dry across Mid-Michigan. This is leaving the fire danger at an extreme level (5 out of 5), which is evidenced by the wildfire in Grayling over the weekend. Burning is not allowed in many locations around Mid-Michigan with many burn bans in effect. You’ll need to keep watering your garden too as rain is largely absent from the First Alert 7-Day Forecast. It’s not until this weekend where we could see a few showers returning, we are cautiously optimistic about it and will keep you updated through the week!

Today

Temperatures are falling into the lower 50s this morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies, it’s shaping up to be another nice morning at the bus stop, some of the last of the year! As the cold front mostly clears the area this morning, we’ll turn back to sunnier skies for the afternoon. This will also turn the wind to the north with a 5 to 10 mph speed. Highs will mostly check in around 80 degrees today.

Monday will see highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. (WNEM)

There will be wildfire smoke with us today, and it is expected to be like Saturday where a lot of that smoke is right at the ground. If your breathing is affected by this, today would be a better day to stay inside.

Monday will see more wildfire smoke in Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

With this cold front, we’re seeing a couple of showers up north. We are not expecting to see much more rain than that today. Overall, still count on staying dry going through this Monday.

A few sprinkles are being seen up north this morning. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be partly cloudy as some high and mid-level clouds start to move back in. The wildfire smoke also remains overnight. Lows will fall to a comfortable 56 degrees though! The wind will stay from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday night sees lows falling to the middle 50s. (WNEM)

Tuesday

With some continued high-level clouds, the sky will be partly to mostly sunny; overall, it’ll be bright still! Highs will be up to 73 degrees as a northeast wind picks up speed from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Temperatures will check in slightly warmer the farther away from the Saginaw Bay you are, but overall, the 90s of last week will be nowhere near here. Tuesday night will be even more refreshing too with a low of 48 degrees! We’ll see mostly clear skies, and with wildfire smoke clearing through Tuesday, it’ll be a good windows open night.

Tuesday will see temperatures slightly cooler. (WNEM)

