Flint roads being repaved this week

Road work generic
Road work generic(MGN)
By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Sections of three roads in northside Flint are being repaved this week.

The city of Flint is repaving sections of three roads: Dupont Street from Copeman Boulevard to Pasadena Avenue; Welch Boulevard from Ballenger Highway to Chevrolet Avenue; and Fleming Road from Stewart Avenue to Pierson Road.

“This project will improve safety and traffic flow for Flint residents, as well as increase property values in surrounding areas,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “Just like our partnership with Ashley Capital to redevelop Buick City down the road, this is a promise made and a promise kept to prioritize investment in Flint’s north side, with the goal of improving quality of life for residents. By investing in our transportation infrastructure, we are paving the way for more accessible and inviting neighborhoods, and continuing on an exciting growth trajectory for Flint.”

Related: New industrial park breaks ground at former Buick City site

Contractor Ace Asphalt is milling one and a half inches and repaving one and a half inches of the roads at a cost of more than $971,000, which is paid for by the city of Flint’s Major Street Fund.

