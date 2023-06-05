GM investing $1B in Flint sites

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - General Motors announced it is investing $1 billion in two of its Flint manufacturing sites, Flint Assembly and Flint Metal Center.

The investment is to prepare the plants for the production of the next-generation internal combustion engine (ICE) heavy-duty trucks.

RELATED: GM announces $918M investment

“Today we are announcing significant investments in Flint to strengthen our industry-leading full-size pickup business by preparing two plants to build the next-generation ICE HD trucks,” said Gerald Johnson, executive vice president of global manufacturing and sustainability for GM. “These investments reflect our commitment to our loyal truck customers and the efforts of the dedicated employees of Flint Assembly and Flint Metal Center.”

GM is investing $788 million to prepare Flint Assembly to assemble the next-generation ICE trucks. Plant updates will include a body shop building expansion, general assembly conveyer expansion, and new tooling and equipment.

The company is also investing $233 million in the Flint Metal Center for new stamping dies to support the production of the next-generation trucks, as well as press refurbishments and new equipment.

“When business is booming as it has been for the past decade — due to the hard work of UAW members — the company should continue to invest in its workforce,” said Mike Booth, UAW vice president for the GM department. “It is good to see that GM recognizes the hard work you, the UAW membership, contribute to the success of this company. We are proud that UAW-GM members will continue to build quality, union-made products here in the USA.”

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.