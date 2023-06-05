Legal bureau created, adviser hired for UIA fraud investigations

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - In an effort to restore public trust in the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA), a legal Adviser has been hired and a Legal Compliance Bureau has been created to increase program integrity and to capitalize on collaborative anti-fraud practices.

UIA Director Julia Dale made the announcement on Monday, June 5. Dale has named Kimberly Breitmeyer as UIA’s Legal Adviser. She is in charge of all litigation and case referrals, memorandums of understanding, data sharing agreements, and contracts. She also will lead the UIA’s new Legal and Compliance Bureau, which will include the agency’s Fraud and Investigations Division and the Internal Controls Division.

“Hiring Kim and creating the Legal and Compliance Bureau will allow for more direct attention on internal and external integrity,” said Dale. “We’re bringing in someone with extensive experience in overseeing investigations, interacting with the Attorney General’s office, and strengthening strategic partnerships with law enforcement to make information sharing easier and to continue to effectively pursue bad actors who steal money from Michigan’s workers and employers.”

Breitmeyer will play an integral part in building on UIA successes in an area of the agency that continues to have a high priority for resources.

“I look forward to reviewing our approach to investigations through a post-pandemic lens and working with an experienced team of UIA investigators to aggressively bring fraudsters to justice,” Breitmeyer said. “I’ve been watching Director Dale’s transformation of the UIA, and I am eager to help implement the reforms and be a part of an exciting time of change at the agency.”

Breitmeyer will establish a centralized procedure to pursue future fraud cases, propose new approaches to investigations, and leverage other resources and tools for both internal and external processes.

One important tool will be the development of a new computer system to replace the MiDAS/MiWAM computer system, which is more than a decade old. The UIA announced an agreement with Deloitte to design and install its UFACTS system over the next two years. The system will be easy to use for workers and employers, speed claims and tax processing, and build on the agency’s current aggressive anti-fraud practices.

To date, 116 individuals have been charged with unemployment insurance fraud, 46 were found guilty or entered a plea, and 37 have been sentenced for their role in stealing funds intended for workers who lost a job through no fault of their own.

