Local entrepreneur claims ownership of Midland Mall

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County businessman is now the owner of the Midland Mall.

Jordan Dice, the principal in the firm J.R. DICE, will manage the mall, according to the firm’s press release. Dice said malls serve an important role in the community and wants to keep the legacy going.

The mall was sold on March 30th after a three-day online auction. Dice only found out about the sale when his wife tagged him on Facebook.

“It caught my attention, so I looked into it and after going through the other malls in Mid-Michigan, I decided the Midland Mall was the best and had the most potential,” Dice said. “I think the mix of local and national retailers is important and I am involved in several ongoing discussions with other retailers and potential franchises for the food court,” he added.

Midland Mall is a regional shipping center near US-10 and Eastman Avenue, built in 1991 on 33 acres of land and 570,000 square feet in size. It has over 40 retailers with six anchor stores including Target, Dunham’s Sports, Barnes & Noble, Planet Fitness, MyMichigan Health, and Hobby Lobby, who plans to open this fall.

Dice has become the first local resident to own a regional mall in Mid-Michigan and the largest private building owner in Midland County, with no partners or investors (WNEM)

Dice, a frequent visitor of the Hampton Square Mall in Essexville growing up, said there is over 100,000 square feet of common area at the Midland Mall he wants to put to better use.

Angela Browning has been the Midland Mall’s general manager for the past year and is eager for the future.

“I am very excited for the potential and future of the mall. I’m looking forward to working with Jordan and having him here locally,” she said.

According to the press release, Dice started his career in his family’s business at 13-years-old before starting his own local internet service provider in Bay City. A Delta College graduate, Dice has degrees in computer science and accounting.

