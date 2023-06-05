Michigan man sentenced to 15 years in prison for stalking ex-wife, possessing firearms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A Muskegon man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to talking and being a felon possessing firearms.

In August 2021, Mitchell Pierce, 45, pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-wife. He was placed on probation and ordered to have no contact with her—they divorced.

While the no-contact order was in place, Pierce began repeatedly calling, texting, messaging, FaceTiming, and emailing his ex-wife, threatening to harm and kill her, her children, and her friends and family. Pierce also threatened to kill himself and sent images of firearms.

On April 23, 2022, he sent an email that included the line, “OK I got my f---ing body armor together I got my guns ready.” On April 30, he sent texts that said, “Your dead b----” and “so r your kids.”

On May 2, 2022, his ex-wife noticed a Jeep following her and pulled into a parking lot. When Pierce exited his Jeep and approached her, she struck him with her minivan and fled.

Police responded and searched Pierce’s rented Jeep and found a loaded pistol, two rifles, seven magazines, numerous rounds of ammunition and a bulletproof vest.

Pierce told officers he was hoping to scare her into giving him another chance and, if that did not work, had planned to commit “suicide by cop.”

“Everyone deserves to feel safe and be safe in their relationships with others,” said Special Agent in Charge James Deir. “The women and men at ATF and our law enforcement partners remain resolute in holding violent felons who terrorize our community members accountable.”

Victims who feel they are in imminent danger or fear a threat of harm should call 911. The following national hotlines are also available to help victims of stalking and other gender-based violence:

Victim Connect: 1-855-4VICTIM (1-855-484-2846)

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224 (or text START to 88788)

The National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.