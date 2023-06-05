New mid-Michigan psychiatric hospital completed

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made a stop in the thumb on Monday, June 5 where she and other state lawmakers commemorated the completion of a new psychiatric care hospital.

After five years in the making, the new Caro Psychiatric Hospital is finally complete with an $85 million price tag.

“This is a major step forward,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer, along with state and local officials, gathered for an open house of the new facility that spans 130,000 square feet, with four separate units, each decorated with therapeutic colors reflecting seasonal color schemes for winter, spring, summer, and fall. However, there are only 100 beds, which is half of what the original facility offered.

“We have cut this back down to 100 beds. I’m proud that it’s a 100-bed facility simply because of the individuals who work here and what it means to this community,” said State Rep. Phil Green.

The Caro community has been the home of the facility since its original construction in 1913. The plans to replace it began in 2018, and then in 2019, construction paused with rumors the facility might close altogether.

However, the state was able to pass a budget that was later approved by Whitmer.

“We had a lot of work to do. We also wanted to make sure this was the right investment for the state. Obviously, we’re convinced that it is. It is a great thing to be able to say we got this done,” Whitmer said.

The new center has a library, an art room, a fitness center, and a greenhouse.

Rose Laskowski, director of the hospital, said the new facility will be more functional in the long run.

“We will be in one building rather than several buildings and that will help with the care and the treatment and the various operations that are necessary to have a mental health facility be operational,” Laskowski said.

All patients are expected to be transferred from the old facility to the new one by the end of the month.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.