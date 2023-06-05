Police: Teen shot outside Saginaw business

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 17-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot outside of a Saginaw business over the weekend.

It happened about 1:15 p.m. on June 4 in the area of Genesee Street and Holland Avenue, Michigan State Police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he remains in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1605 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5254).

