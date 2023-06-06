2 mid-Michigan schools receive grant funding for STEM programs

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A Midland County school and a Saginaw County school have been awarded grant funding as part of an ongoing effort to create and bolster educational opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s (LEO) MiSTEM Network made the announcement on Tuesday, June 6 saying a total of 13 schools across the state received the grants, which totaled $237,640.

“Working together, we are creating a vibrant STEM ecosystem that will ultimately lead to more engaged students and a stronger Michigan workforce now and well into the future,” said Megan Schrauben, MiSTEM executive director.

Bullock Creek School District in Midland County received $20,000 for developing and building a sustainable nature education program with an emphasis on STEM at each grade level.

Saginaw Valley State University in Saginaw County was awarded $10,309 for continued expansion of 3-P and STEM learning to at-risk students in the historically underserved Saginaw community. Through peer-to-peer interaction and interaction with SVSU students and faculty, participating students will be exposed to 3-P STEM content, fields of study and career opportunities.

“These grants are vital to establishing and expanding STEM programs early and often throughout the Great Lakes State, particularly in traditionally underserved communities,” Schrauben said. “It is important to provide students with access to real-world STEM experiences and to give our educators the training and support they need in creating curriculum and programs to bring those opportunities forward.”

To learn more about MiSTEM, visit www.michigan.gov/MiSTEM.

