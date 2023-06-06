Bay City Commissioner escorted out of Monday meeting

A Bay City Commissioner was escorted out of a meeting Monday night after she accused commissioners of back door meetings.
A Bay City Commissioner was escorted out of a meeting Monday night after she accused commissioners of back door meetings.(Bay County)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay City commissioner was escorted out of a meeting Monday night after she accused other commissioners of secret meetings.

There was a heated confrontation after Commissioner Andrea Burney questioned why certain items in agenda minutes were passed or approved without bringing it to the attention of the public. She accused members and other elected officials of having backdoor meetings.

“I think Commissioner Rivet brought up some...” Commissioner Ed Clements tried to speak before Burney interrupted. “Listen. I’m just going to have to get walked out,” Burney said. She was immediately called out of order.

The claim visibly upset some members and drew a response.

“A backdoor meeting would be all of us getting together and huddling around in a smoky backroom. Those do not exist. Without telling the public, without notifying the public, without inviting the public to those meetings,” a commissioner said.

Members went on to point out all meetings are posted publicly and online.

Stay with TV5 on air and online for developments to this story.

