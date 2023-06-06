Beaverton Schools closed due to ‘safety concern’

GLADWIN CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Beaverton Schools in Gladwin County is closed Tuesday, June 6.

The school district said the closure is “due to unforeseen circumstances within the community that are causing a safety concern.”

The district said it will post updates on its social media page throughout the day.

Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter said they are assisting the Beaverton Police Department in locating an armed suspect in a home invasion that happened overnight.

TV5 is working to learn more.

