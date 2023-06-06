Beaverton Schools closed while police search for armed suspect

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GLADWIN CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Beaverton Schools in Gladwin County is closed Tuesday, June 6 as police search for an armed suspect in the area.

The school district said the closure is “due to unforeseen circumstances within the community that are causing a safety concern.”

“We have learned of a tragic incident this morning that has impacted our community. It is an ongoing investigation that has not been resolved at this time. We are advising folks to stay clear of the school campus area until we have clearance from local law enforcement,” the district said.

The district said it will post updates on its social media page throughout the day.

Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter said they are assisting the Beaverton Police Department in locating an armed suspect in a home invasion that happened overnight at Lakefront Estates.

Police are encouraging residents to avoid the area, saying it is an active crime scene and investigation.

Beaverton Police said they are not releasing information at this time.

TV5 is working to learn more.

